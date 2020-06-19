MPD: 3 officers, 2 correctional officers test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three more police officers and two more correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Capt. Saba Coleman says a correctional officer has also been hospitalized. All others who tested positive are in quarantine.
In late May, the department confirmed six officers and 15 correctional officers had tested positive for the respiratory virus. Coleman says all have since recovered.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, Coleman says the department has taken steps to reduce exposure to its officers. Officers have been directed to wear face masks provided by the department. Face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant have been given to all essential personnel.
“Because some COVID-19 cases have resulted from off-duty exposure, MPD continues to encourage all personnel to abide by the social distancing guidelines both on and off-duty,” Coleman added.
