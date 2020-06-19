Summer officially kicks of this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s sky will be similar to what we’ve seen over the last few days... there will be more clouds than sun by the afternoon, but it won’t be overcast by any means. The humidity will be noticeable, but not overwhelming; that could help pop a few showers on radar, but there won’t be enough rain to say everyone gets wet today (coverage will remain at or below 20%).
For Father’s Day weekend, expect some hot temperatures in the lower and middle 90s each afternoon! Fortunately it will pretty much be entirely dry across the state both Saturday and Sunday. So if you want to take dad out and beat the heat, the weather will cooperate for any plans at the lake, pool or beach!
Another hot and mainly dry day is in the cards Monday with highs in the mid-90s. By Tuesday things will change as more moisture gets pulled into the Deep South. The result will be much higher rain and thunderstorm chances for us both Tuesday and Wednesday.
As opposed to the 20% chance of isolated showers we’ve been accustomed to lately, our rain and storm chances will ramp up to 50% each day. It will also be considerably more humid with dew points soaring into the lower 70s.
Severe weather does not look to be an issue as of now, but any storms that develop next week could bring gusty winds, plenty of lightning and torrential rainfall. With the higher rain chances, temperatures will return to the upper 80s to near 90!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.