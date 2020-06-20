Birmingham police looking for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police need help looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.
Irene Campbell was last seen on June 15 at 1208 43rd Street North.
Ms. Campbell was wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multi-color design. Ms. Campbell’s family stated she suffers from dementia.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ms. Campbell, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911.
If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
