Lots of heat, little rain this weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is the first official day of summer, and the heat is showing up for it! Highs will jump into the middle 90s for many, and rain showers will be few and far between. This forecast is similar to what we’ve experienced over the past few days, and will stick around for a few more days before major changes arrive!
This Father’s Day weekend, expect hot temperatures in the lower and middle 90s each afternoon. It will be mostly dry across the state both Saturday and Sunday, so if you want to take dad out and beat the heat, the weather will cooperate for plans at the lake, pool or beach.
Another hot and mainly dry day is in the cards Monday with highs in the mid-90s.
By Tuesday, things will change as more moisture gets pulled into the Deep South. The result will be higher rain and humidity.
As opposed to the 20% chance of isolated showers we’ve been accustomed to lately, our rain and storm chances will ramp up to around 50% each day. It will also be considerably more humid with dew points soaring into the lower 70s.
Severe weather does not look to be an issue as of now, but any storms that develop next week could bring gusty winds, plenty of lightning and torrential rainfall. With the higher rain chances, temperatures will return to the upper 80s to near 90.
