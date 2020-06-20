Montgomery citizens react to new mandatory mask ordinance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is the second day citizens in Montgomery are required to wear a face covering in a public location with 10 or more people under Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s new mandatory mask wearing ordinance.
Reed’s executive order implementing mask wearing in the city went into effect 5 p.m. Friday.
People in the community have opposing opinions on the new ordinance.
“I think it’s a good ordinance for the city,” said Montgomery citizen Bryan Holt. “Hopefully, it will help us flatten the curve and be able to turn around and get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Many people in the community say mandatory wearing of masks is a big step in the right direction for Montgomery. A city that has received national attention for our growing number of COVID-19 cases.
“I work in the healthcare system, so, and I do agree with it,” said Montgomery citizen Monica Finley. “I think it will help regardless of if they say it does or doesn’t.”
However, not all people in the city agree with the ordinance. Some said it is inflicting on a person’s constitutional rights.
“How can any mayor tell us what to wear,” said Montgomery citizen Hugh Scott. “No government official can tell you what to wear. It is just wrong. Does it work? Nobody knows. Human beings are smart enough, if they want to wear a mask to be safe, they can wear a mask. If they really want to be safe, just stay at home. If they want to take a risk, they can go without a mask it’s up to them. It’s not up to a dictator like mayor Reed to tell us how to think.”
Others said it is our right to protect each other.
“I don’t think it’s taking away anyone’s rights,” said Montgomery citizen Cynthia Holt. “When somebody saying that this can protect you and can protect others, that is your right to protect others.”
The fine for not wearing a mask is $25.
“We will encourage citizens in groups of 10 or more to utilize their face masks prior to issuing a fine however, if they do not have face masks, we will issue them to the citizen,” said the Montgomery Police Department in a statement.
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has given hundreds of masks to county commissioners and city councilmen; you are encouraged to reach out to them if you need some.
For more information on the ordinance you can visit the city’s website.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.