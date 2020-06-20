Montgomery teen creates art in response to national unrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery teen is feeling the emotional toil of the racial unrest happening in the country and she is speaking out through her art.
Da’Nadia Ross is a visual arts student at Booker T Washington High School and she used her artistic ability to draw a picture to express her sadness about the recent protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.
Over the last month, protests have erupted all over the country, and even the world, in response to the injustices of police brutality against Black Americans.
“It hurts me to see that people don’t see that we’re all just the same, and color doesn’t matter, and tired because it’s been happening for so long,” said Ross.
Ross says she got the inspiration to draw the picture from her mother.
