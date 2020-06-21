Dad YouTuber goes viral offering dad-vice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Father’s Day, Rob Kenney is celebrating with his two adult kids and millions of internet kids.
"My daughter is 28, my son is 25 and we talk all the time about adulting and advice," Kenney said.
Two months ago, Kenney launched his YouTube channel "Dad, how do I?" to share dad jokes, offer encouragement, and demonstrate how to do things like change a tire and tie a tie.
“I honestly thought I was gonna have 30 or 40 subscribers,” he said. “My daughter, she’s been there since the beginning. She shared it in a few kindness groups early on and so it was kind of our fun thing. You know, we thought, okay, we’ll see what happens. My son, he’s on the east coast. I checked with him because I said, you know, I’ll shut this thing down. I don’t want it to blow up my family. He said, ‘Dad, if I was nine years old and you were doing this, I’d have a problem having internet dad and not being there for my own son,’ and I would have a problem with that too. He said ‘I’m good. I’m a functioning adult. I’m fine. So it’s something you want to do, go ahead.’ So I did.”
Kenney's channel now has over 2.3 million subscribers.
“I came from a broken home and it’s something that I could’ve used, obviously the technology wasn’t there when I was 14. When I was 14 I went to live with my brother. He was nine years older than me at the time and he was newly married, and he’s very handy, and I have over the years relied on him for a lot of things. I thought if I could help a few people then it would be a good thing to do. I just kept putting it off. My daughter kept encouraging me to do it, and finally because of the quarantine it forced my hand,” Kenney said. “The reason it’s gone viral is because they’re such a need which is heartbreaking. That’s heartbreaking to me. For some they’ve lost their dad, for some of them their dads have left. Because that hits home, every time I hear that I’m like oh. I try to encourage young men or young women and just say when you get the opportunity, you do better.”
Kenney said he is using this as an opportunity to help people who may not have a father that they can call on.
"I didn't do this to make money. I didn't do this to be famous. I did it with pure motives. I did it to help people. If you've watched any of my videos, I talk to the audience like I'm talking to my own kids," he said.
He says he wants his channel to be a place where people feel supported.
"I like to feel like its an empowering channel where you can come in and maybe try something that you were scared to do before. I really want people to be empowered," Kenney said. "I told this to my kids when they were growing up. I said I want you guys to stand on my shoulders, because I didn't really have that. So I want you to stand on my shoulders to be better than me, go farther. I want the same for the community, to come on in and learn something maybe you thought was hard actually wasn't so hard."
Kenney still works his full time job, but says that he will continue to make videos for the foreseeable future.
