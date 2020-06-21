Hot Father’s Day in progress!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Outdoor Father’s Day plans? It will be hot! Highs will warm into the middle 90s once again today. Rain chances won’t be overwhelming - a few showers and downpours will pop up on radar this afternoon and evening, but many will stay dry.
We have one more day left in this weather pattern! Monday will also be hit with isolated rain.
Changes arrive on Tuesday as moisture surges back into our atmosphere. Rain chances will rise, and scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
More scattered rain remains possible through the rest of the week. Severe weather does not look to be an issue as of now, but any storms that develop next week could bring gusty winds, plenty of lightning and torrential rainfall.
During this time, temperatures will dip into the 80s again thanks to rain and cloud cover, but humidity will be on the rise.
