4 injured, 1 in critical condition after Auburn shooting early Sunday morning

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were injured in an Auburn shooting early Sunday morning.
According to the Auburn Police Division, at about 12:12 a.m. officers responded to a complaint of gunshots at a home in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue. When they arrived, the officers found four people who appeared to have gunshot wounds.
Three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said one victim was treated and released at the scene. Another victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, while another was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The fourth victim was air lifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery and is in critical condition.
The suspect or suspects in the shooting remain at large. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the tip line 334-246-1391.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.