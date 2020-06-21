81-year-old Conecuh County woman reported missing

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for an Evergreen woman.
According to ALEA, the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Earsie Lee Richardson. Richardson is an 81-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair and may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.
Richardson was last seen on Saturday wearing yellow pajama pants and a red and grey shirt in the area of Long View Road in Evergreen. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Conecuh County Sheriff Office at 251-578-1260 or call 911.
