Alabama tops 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has crossed the 30,000 mark for confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Montgomery County continues to lead the state as a major hot spot for the respiratory illness with 149 new cases confirmed over the weekend and into Monday.
For the week, Montgomery has seen 463 new cases, bringing its total to 3,254.
Eleven people died during that time period, including four over the weekend, brining the county’s death rate to 79.
Alabama has administered nearly 350,000 COVID-19 tests since mid-March. The state has seen a total of 831 deaths.
ADPH presumes just over half of all cases are “recovered.”
