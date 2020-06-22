Victim identified in fatal double shooting Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one person has died and another is recovering after a shooting Saturday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 1500 block of North Decatur Street after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 30-year-old Chaun Williams who had life threatening injuries after being shot.
Coleman says officers also found a second man who had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Williams was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Coleman says police are asking anyone with knowledge related to the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or 625-2831.
