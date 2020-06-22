Missing, endangered persons alert issued for woman seen being forced into car

Authorities are looking for missing woman Marilyn McCray. (Source: ALEA)
June 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 5:02 PM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide missing persons alert on behalf of the Enterprise Police Department for 41-year-old Marilyn McCray.

McCray may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, according to ALEA.

She was last seen Monday wearing a dark blue tie dye shirt, shorts, and wearing flip flops. She was seen being forced into a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number 6410AVR in the area of Johnson Street in Enterprise around 2:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or Ms. McCray’s location should call the Enterprise Police Department immediately at 334-347-2222 or call 911.

