Missing, endangered persons alert issued for woman seen being forced into car

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide missing persons alert on behalf of the Enterprise Police Department for 41-year-old Marilyn McCray.
McCray may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, according to ALEA.
She was last seen Monday wearing a dark blue tie dye shirt, shorts, and wearing flip flops. She was seen being forced into a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number 6410AVR in the area of Johnson Street in Enterprise around 2:15 p.m.
Anyone with information on this vehicle or Ms. McCray’s location should call the Enterprise Police Department immediately at 334-347-2222 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.