Montgomery businesses encourage guests to wear a mask under new city order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no longer an option for business owners to recommend that customers wear a face mask inside of their facilities; now, they are requiring it.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s new mandatory mask wearing order went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. The executive order mandates employees and customers within the city to wear a face covering in a public location with 10 or more people, or risk a $25 fine. Not everyone in the city is on board with the new rule. Businesses are now required to enforce the new order and ask customers to comply.
When and where a mask is required is a question on some people’s mind. The answer is that it depends on where you are. Businesses have differing requirements.
Generally, people must wear a mask in a public location where there are 10 or more people present. Places like indoor malls or grocery stores require a face mask to be worn at all times, but rules are different for outdoor malls like the Shoppes at Eastchase.
“We are outdoors so when you are shopping between store to store you do not have to wear your mask as long as you’re able to stay a six foot distance between other people shopping in the shopping center,” said Suzanna Wasserman with Eastchase.
Upon entering a store, you’ll be greeted with a sign in the window that reads “Face Masks Required.”
“It’s a city ordinance so we are doing our best to help encourage masks,” Wasserman said. “We’ve created signs that are located at each store as a reminder for our shoppers to wear their mask.”
Signs are also posted around the Montgomery Zoo reminding their guests to follow the guidelines. Since their facility is almost entirely outdoor, they only require a mask when you are in groups of 10 or more and when you’re inside.
“If they are more comfortable without a mask we just ask them to continue to watch that six foot social distance and be mindful when they’re in our gift shop and museum and things like that,” said Melanie Golson with the zoo.
Restaurants, bars and other food or beverage establishments only require guests to wear a mask when entering and exiting the building.
“You can take your mask off now while you’re in here eating or having a drink or whatever you just need to remember to put it on when you leave,” said Bud Skinner with Jubilee Seafood.
Businesses say they are doing what they can to follow Reed’s order but that if customers refuse to comply, it then becomes the city’s job to enforce it.
The city’s mask order is in effect until further notice.
