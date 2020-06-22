Montgomery County drops curfew, effective immediately

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has followed the lead of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed in ending its curfew, effective immediately.
Reed announced an indefinite curfew that had been in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. as of March 27 as a way of fighting the spread of COVID-19 among crowds. The county quickly followed suit.
Reed, who used an executive order to make facial masks a requirement in groups of 10 or more people, dropped the city’s curfew mandate on Saturday after talking it over with city council members. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, business owners voiced their concerns about the curfew, saying it was not being enforced fairly.
A specific reason for the commission’s decision was not immediately clear, as it has no authority to mandate facial mask use on a county level.
