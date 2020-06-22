Opelika mayor: Allegation of officer’s use of racial slur not substantiated

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says that claims that a police officer used a racial slur in the workplace could not be substantiated.
Allegations were made that an Opelika officer was overheard using a racial slur inside the Opelika Police Department with no civilians present.
The accused officer denied the claims made against them and an internal investigation with the Human Resources Department was conducted. All employees present at the time of the alleged misconduct were interviewed.
As a result of the investigation, the alleged misconduct could not be substantiated and therefore no disciplinary measures will be taken.
All city employees are required to participate in training on workplace violence, sexual harassment, diversity and inclusion, according to Mayor Fuller.
The mayor also adds that racially offensive language will not be tolerated by any city employees and that behavior will be punished as determined by city policy to ensure a positive and healthy work environment.
