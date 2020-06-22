Plenty of showers and storms this week with a few being strong to possibly severe

Unusually high rain chances for summer this week with plenty of humidity

Scattered to numerous showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with low-end severe threat
By Tyler Sebree | June 22, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 5:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Father’s Day weekend brought the hottest temperatures of 2020 as highs reached 94° Saturday and 93° on Sunday. It also brought some scattered downpours and storms to some of the region. That trend will continue all week long, but more of us will get in on some of the rain and storms.

By summertime standards, the chance of rain and thunderstorms will be running well above normal through Thursday as disturbances continue to impact the Southeast.

A few stronger storms capable of gusty to damaging winds.
Today’s storm chances are running at about 50% during the mid-afternoon hours. There could be a few stronger cells capable of strong to locally damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and plenty of lightning.

Rain and storm chances are running high through Thursday before returning to typical isolated coverage.
More of the same can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall chance of rain and storms increases further to about 70% each day. And similar to what today has in store, a few storms could pulse up to strong or even marginally severe levels.

Again, the risk with those storms would be strong to locally damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain and lightning.

Thursday’s thunderstorm risk stays elevated around 50%, but beyond that we do expect to return to a more typical summertime pattern regarding lower daily rain chances. It’ll be more of the isolated daily pop-ups than the more widespread activity we’re expecting over the next four days.

Muggy conditions are going nowhere this week.
Humidity will stay high all week in the muggy to oppressive category, which is partially why our rain chances are running higher than normal for June.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday and back into the 90s for next weekend!

