Rain, storm chances are on the rise this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Father’s Day weekend brought the hottest temperatures of 2020 as highs reached 94° Saturday and 93° on Sunday... it also brought some scattered downpours and storms to some of the region. That trend will continue all week long, but more of us will get in on some of the rain and storms.
By summertime standards, the chance of rain and thunderstorms will be running well above normal through Thursday as disturbances continue to impact the Southeast.
Today’s storm chances are running at about 50% during the mid-afternoon hours. There could be a few stronger cells capable of strong to locally damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and plenty of lightning.
More of the same can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall chance of rain and storms increases further to about 70% each day. And similar to what today has in store, a few storms could pulse up to strong or even marginally severe levels.
Again, the risk with those storms would be strong to locally damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain and lightning.
Thursday’s thunderstorm risk stays elevated around 50%, but beyond that we do expect to return to a more typical summertime pattern regarding lower daily rain chances. It’ll be more of the isolated daily pop-ups than the more widespread activity we’re expecting over the next four days.
Humidity will stay high all week in the muggy to oppressive category, which is partially why our rain chances are running higher than normal for June.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday and back into the 90s for next weekend!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.