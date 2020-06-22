Summer program to feed Montgomery County residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the YMCA to provide curbside brown bag lunches to residents.
According Montgomery County officials, the lunches will be available Monday through Friday at three locations:
- Flatwood Community Center pavilion- 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Shiloh AME Zion Church parking lot in Hope Hull- 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dunbar-Ramer School parking lot- 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
The lunches are free to anyone 18 and under and are first come first serve. Lunches include a sandwich, hotdog, or hamburger, chips, vegetable, fruit, juice, or milk.
Masks will also be distributed to anyone who needs them during pick up times until they run out.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s usual summer feeding program will not take place. This partnership program with the YMCA was started to continue to provide meals to county residents.
