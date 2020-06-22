Suspect sought on conspiracy, drug charges

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Eclectic police are searching for a man they say is wanted for conspiracy and drug charges.
According to the Eclectic Police Department, Jeremy Robert File is wanted on conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions. He is also wanted for several drug related charges.
File is described as being 6-foot-tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Police say File is known to frequent Elmore, Tallapoosa, Autauga, and Montgomery counties.
If you have any information on File’s whereabouts, please call police immediately or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also call CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
