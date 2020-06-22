4 suspects sought in 2019 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in a 2019 homicide investigation.
The homicide happened on July 25, 2019. Montgomery officers responded to the 4700 Block of Park Towne Way where they found Laquintin Brown with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video shows four possible suspects wanted for questioning. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has offered a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the immediate arrest of anyone involved in this crime, to be paid within 30 days. In October, MPD said it was offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.
Anyone with information in this case should call the police at 334-625-2831 (refer to case no. 2019-00144237) or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.