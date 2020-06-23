Alabama Dept. of Archives and History recommits to inclusive history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Archives and History is making a bold statement about racism and the history of slavery.
Tuesday the department issued a memo recommitting to the mission of portraying a complete and accurate account of this period.
“History can inform those discussions and help us to understand better and certainly the origins of the circumstances that we’re dealing with right now, and for us to take that role which we take very seriously as a state agency as the home for Alabama history statewide,” said Alabama Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray.
The department issued a rare statement, citing racism is still a reality, noting that governments and private institutions perpetuated discrimination against racial minorities to give the majority the upper hand - noting the department was founded in part to preserve confederate history.
“I think it can be very helpful to acknowledge some basic facts, and it was important for us as an agency to make an acknowledgement of how our agency, a century ago, was involved in preserving some portions of our history, while really intentionally excluding others, and we’ve been working for a long time now trying to correct that position,” said Murray.
The historical accuracy of this period has been clouded by the lost cause, a historical ideology that justified the cause of the confederacy and the civil war.
“It takes time for something that significant, interpretation that was that influential, to be redirected,” said Murray.
The department acknowledges that despite the advancement of civil rights, society hasn’t erased legacies of blatantly racist systems that have existed for hundreds of years.
“Whether it’s housing or access to education or job discrimination, those don’t go away overnight,” said Murray. “And when we talk about that, that legacy of systemic racism is the acknowledgement that those have lasting - generate lasting effects, sometimes span multiple generations,” said Murray.
