County commissioner under fire for alleged racist remarks on social media

“In 2014, a friend of mine posted an article on social media concerning a Mobile, AL police officer being shot and killed by a habitual offender who was out on early release due to the Alabama Prison Reform Act. The matter of prison reform, that results in violent criminals being released early from prison years – even decades – early, is a matter I feel strongly about. Let me be very clear, I am against the early release for violent criminals.

Commissioner Holmes' full statement with the Andalusia Star-News