Elevated chance for showers, storms for the next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly everyone got in on at least some shower and storm action on Monday... while the coverage of rain won’t be as impressive today, there will once again be a decent shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms area-wide.
We are already tracking a few showers on radar, and more are expected to develop as we head into the peak heating hours of the afternoon.
It’s possible a few showers or storms hang on into the early portion of the overnight.
Similar to Monday, a couple of stronger to possibly severe storms can’t be ruled out courtesy of the heat, humidity and instability we will have in place.
Wednesday’s rain and storm chances are back up to 60-70% with a few stronger to marginally severe thunderstorms once again possible.
Additional scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday (40-50%), but rain coverage decreases to more typical summertime levels by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Instead of “scattered” or “numerous” showers and thunderstorms, the terminology will return to “isolated pop-ups.”
As a result of lower rain coverage, high temperatures will likely return to the lower 90s by Friday after hanging out in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday.
Unfortunately our humidity won’t be going anywhere. Humidity levels will likely hover in the muggy to oppressive category for the foreseeable future.
