Employee in Alabama Lt. governor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s office confirmed Tuesday that a staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ainsworth’s office did not identify the person but said he or she only “works only a handful of hours each week” in a workspace that is “separated from the rest of the staff.”
A spokesperson said the part-time employee tested positive on Sunday after last being in the office the previous Thursday morning.
All members of Ainsworth’s office staff have been tested, or are in the process of being tested, the spokesperson said. So far, no other tests have come back positive.
Ainsworth’s State House suite has been “thoroughly cleaned and will remain closed until all employees’ test results have been returned.” Meanwhile, his employees are working remotely from home and phones are being answered.
