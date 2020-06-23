Frazer Memorial Christian Kindergarten won’t reopen this school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frazer Memorial Christian Kindergarten has decided to close its doors for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a post on the Frazer Church Facebook page, the school has decided not to reopen for the school year because of the logistical challenges presented by COVID-19 and CDC guidelines.
“The church has been very willing to work with us on the financial side, but ultimately we do not see a way to adequately comply with the guidelines and keep our students safe in a school of our size,” said Jill Struthers, Director of Frazer Memorial Christian Kindergarten.
Struthers says with the future of the pandemic being uncertain, a decision had to be made to give employees and parents time to adjust their plans for the school year.
“We will be looking at all possibilities for the 2021-2022 school year as we consider how the church can strategically leverage our facilities to continue to have the greatest impact on the needs of the community,” said Bob Wood, Church Administrator.
A decision for the 2021-2022 school year will be made by Dec. 15, according to the post.
Frazer Memorial Christian Kindergarten is legally a separate entity from Frazer United Methodist Church but shares a close-knit relationship as the host site.
