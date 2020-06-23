Man charged with kidnapping connected to missing persons alert

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a kidnapping case that prompted a missing and endangered persons alert across Alabama.
According to the Enterprise Police Department, Kody Burks, 26, is charged with kidnapping second degree. The charges are related to an incident which took place around 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Johnson Street.
Lt. Billy Haglund says officers were called to Johnson Street after a report of a possible kidnapping. Witnesses told officers they had seen a woman being forced into the backseat of a white sedan.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency later issued a missing and endangered persons alert for the state.
Around 6:30 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended the suspect at a motel in Dothan. The victim was also found at the same located with minor injuries.
Following his arrest, Burks was transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.