No immediate decision on Battle homicide case jurisdiction

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of two district attorneys offices and two police departments met Tuesday afternoon to determine who has jurisdiction to investigate a woman’s homicide.
But following the meeting, district attorneys for Montgomery and Elmore counties said no decision has yet been made on whether it will be the Montgomery Police Department or the Wetumpka Police Department that ultimately takes up KeAria Battle’s homicide case.
DA Daryl Bailey of Montgomery County and DA Randall Houston of Elmore County came out of Houston’s office at the Elmore County Judicial Complex around 3 p.m. to say a decision hadn’t been made.
But both said they are working together for Battle and her family and that they believe the determination is moving at the right pace.
The meeting was called after Wetumpka Police Chief Gregory Benton said Tuesday his detectives solved Battle’s homicide within 12 hours of finding her body in Elmore Community Hospital’s parking lot early Friday morning.
Benton said a suspect was arrested but later released after his department determined the homicide happened in the Montgomery Police Department’s jurisdiction.
Now, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Elmore County DA Randall Houston are meeting with the two departments in Houston’s office at the Elmore County Judicial Complex.
Bailey and Houston said such jurisdictional mix-ups do happen on occasion but that they’re just glad that both sides are at the table and are working for the family and victim.
It’s unclear when a decision on who has jurisdiction will be announced.
