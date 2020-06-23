Montgomery County sees 51 COVID-19 deaths in 1 month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clear majority of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 deaths have happened over the last month, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of dead increased to 85 Tuesday with six of those coming in the last 24 hours.
In a span of just four weeks, there have been 51 deaths, accounting for 60 percent of the county’s total since mid-March when the pandemic was first found in the state.
And while the county’s fatality rate is climbing, so are the number of positive tests with 53 additions since Monday. Montgomery now has 3,307 confirmed cases.
ADPH says just under 18,000 tests have been conducted in the county since the pandemic started, about five percent of the state’s 353,000 total tests to date.
Montgomery’s mayor has implemented an executive order that requires facial mask use in groups of more than 10, but both the city and county have since ended overnight curfews.
Montgomery is ahead of much more populated Mobile (3,052 cases) and Jefferson (3,100 cases) counties for total cases, but a steady increase in the Birmingham area could see that change in the near future.
As of Tuesday, ADPH reports nearly 700 new cases from the day prior when it passed the 30,000 mark. More than 25 percent of those statewide cases have been reported in the last two weeks. ADPH says it “presumes” about 16,000 have since recovered.
The state has also confirmed 854 deaths with 407 of those, or about 48 percent, involving long-term care residents.
Since the pandemic began, more than 2,500 people have required hospitalization for treatment of the respiratory illness.
