Montgomery, Elmore counties to work together in KeAria Battle’s homicide case

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders of two district attorneys offices and two police departments met Tuesday afternoon to determine who has jurisdiction to investigate a woman’s homicide.
After a meeting with Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and Wetumpka Police Chief Gregory Benton, DA Daryl Bailey of Montgomery County and DA Randall Houston of Elmore County said both sides will work together in what appears to be a “cross jurisdictional crime” in the case of KeAria Battle’s Friday morning homicide.
“After an informative meeting sharing case information, we are all in agreement that cooperation among agencies is the way to proceed with this ongoing investigation,” Bailey said.
“I have utmost confidence that through the collaboration of the Montgomery and Wetumpka Police Departments we will be able to provide justice for the KeAria Battle family,” Houston added.
The meeting was called after Benton said Tuesday his detectives solved Battle’s homicide within 12 hours of finding her body in Elmore Community Hospital’s parking lot early Friday morning.
But Benton added that he had to release a suspect who had been arrested after his department determined the homicide happened in the Montgomery Police Department’s jurisdiction.
Bailey and Houston said such jurisdictional mix-ups do happen on occasion but that they’re just glad that both sides are at the table and are working for the family and victim.
