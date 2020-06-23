Police: 8-year-old boy caught in crossfire during shootout at Tuscaloosa apartments

June 23, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating a late-night shootout in Tuscaloosa that injured a child.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Hospital after being shot. He is in serious condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Crescent East Apartments. Witnesses reported multiple people shooting over several blocks and authorities estimate between 20-40 shots were fired. Police say numerous shell casings were found over a large area.

Authorities say the 8-year-old boy was in his family’s vehicle which was traveling through the area when the shooting occurred. He was hit by a round that entered the vehicle.

No information about suspects has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

