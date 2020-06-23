Prattville native Roman Harper to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Fever Country star is heading into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.
Former Prattville Lion and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Roman Harper is part of the Saints’ 2020 class.
New Orleans drafted Harper in the second round in 2006 after a stellar career in Tuscaloosa.
He went on to play 124 career games with the Saints from 2006-13 and in 2016, and was a key figure in helping the Saints to a win in Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.
Harper played 11 seasons overall in the NFL. He spent nine seasons with the Saints and two years with the Carolina Panthers (2014-15).
Harper’s final season in the NFL was in 2016.
For his career, the two-time Pro Bowler racked up 905 tackles, 18 sacks and 11 interceptions.
”I am just so excited. I can’t thank enough people for this opportunity. I do not take this lightly. It’s an honor to actually be recognized as one of the greats in the organization. It’s just so cool that I have gotten to know so many people throughout this organization. My family, we are all so appreciative. I’m just looking forward to actually being able to get back and see everybody. Being able to hug people on the neck and say what’s up to them. I can’t say enough,” Harper stated during a media session on Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Jahri Evans is joining Harper in the 2020 Saints Hall of Fame class.
This news comes one day after it was reported Harper will be joining the SEC Network show “SEC Nation.”
Harper said during his interview on Tuesday he would not confirm or deny anything about ESPN until ESPN releases a statement.
