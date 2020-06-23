Protest held outside Alabama parole board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters gathered outside the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday demanding reform to the state’s system.
The protesters call themselves “FAM,” short for the Free Alabama Movement. Their push for change includes a 12-point plan that calls for such things as clarity on parole criteria, waiver of fees, the removal of the bureau’s leader, Judge Charlie Graddick, and the abolishment of the current bureau.
“We need them to set a criteria so people can know exactly what they need to do in order to make parole,” one protester said.
“The board follows state law and parole guidelines in its parole decisions, with the most important factor being ensuring the safety of the general public,” said ABPP Communications Director Terry Abbott.
From the beginning of the year through June 18, the board has granted 192 paroles out of a total of 1176 hearings, a rate of 16 percent.
