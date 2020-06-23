Suspected Prattville mail thief wanted by US Postal Service

By WSFA Staff | June 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 4:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect man is wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service in a mail theft investigation.

The USPIS says the incident was reported out of Prattville. Postal inspectors out of Montgomery said they are investigating the theft of checks that were taken out of a residential mailbox in Prattville sometime between May 1 and May 3 last month.

Inspectors say the checks were converted and used fraudulently in several cities across Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The cashed stolen/fraudulent checks were reportedly used in the following locations on the following dates:

  • May 4, 2020, Whit, NC.
  • May 8, 2020, Blue, Ga.
  • May 11, 2020, Oolt, TN.
  • May 11, 2020, Leba, TN.
  • May 12, 2020, Rome, Ga.
  • May 13, 2020, Chattanooga, TN.
If anyone can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

