Troy, UAB add two more games in future series

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans and UAB Blazers will close out the decade and help open the next decade with several games against one another on the gridiron.
Tuesday, the two schools agreed to tack on another home-and-home series against one another in 2032 and 2033, meaning the two teams will play four times between 2028 and 2033.
The Trojans will host the Blazers Sept, 18, 2032, and travel to Birmingham Sept. 10, 2033.
Troy and UAB have not played one another in football since 2014. The Blazers defeated the Trojans 48-10 in Birmingham.
