Alabama reports its third-highest day of COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday brought 953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Alabama, making it the third-highest single day of cases since the start of the pandemic.
The other two highest days have also been recorded in June, with 967 cases found on June 13 and 1,047 on June 12.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data on COVID-19 cases indicates the state continues to see an increase in the percentage of positive tests. At the start of June, the state had approximately 18,000 cases. The number has since grown to more than 31,600. That’s an increase of 75 percent.
Alabama is also recording more deaths as a result of the coronavirus. Twenty-five more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state total to 879 people. Nearly half of those victims are long term care patients.
African-Americans also continue to die in disproportionately high numbers from the respiratory illness. While they make up about a quarter of the state’s population, they account for nearly half of all deaths.
Montgomery continues to lead the state with the most number of COVID-19 cases, outpacing Mobile and Jefferson counties where the populations are two and three times larger, respectively.
Montgomery reported 90 new cases for Tuesday, bringing its total to 3,394. It also reported two additional deaths for a total of 87. Some 60 percent of the county’s deaths have happened in the past four weeks.
As of Tuesday, there were 168 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the area’s four hospitals. That includes 53 at Jackson Hospital and 115 at Baptist Health’s three facilities.
Since the pandemic began, Alabama has seen approximately 2,550 people who needed to be hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office reacted to news that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut had agreed to require travelers from high-infection states, including Alabama, to quarantine for 14 days.
“Alabama is focused on doing what we can to curb the spread of this virus in our own state,” the governor’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said. “New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are entitled to their own decisions, but if we all do our part by social distancing and exercising smart health practices, we will be able to return to our routines.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.