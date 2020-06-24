Auburn pool closed after lifeguard became ill during shift

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn pool is temporarily closed after a lifeguard became ill during a Tuesday shift.
According to the city, Samford Pool is closed “out of an abundance of caution” and the lifeguard has been sent to be tested for COVID-19. The pool will be closed until results are available.
Parks and Recreation Facilities staff have performed heavy sanitization on all areas of the pool. The reopening will be announced on the city’s website and through eNotifier.
