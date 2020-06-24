Colleges plan for students to be back in dorms this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Although we are only in the beginning of summer, as colleges make plans to reopen for the Fall semester and bring students back to campus, university officials are faced with the question of how to keep the coronavirus from spreading in shared spaces like dorms.
“We are preparing for a fall semester. I think its going to look a lot different from a traditional session,” said Alabama State University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross.
Additional cleaning practices will be put in place at many schools.
“Making sure that dorms are prepared properly for receiving students, that means going in and disinfecting and keeping the space as free from the virus as we possibly can,” said Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Lance Tatum.
At Troy, officials say that students can expect to see changes to the move in process.
“A check in process that allows us to schedule individuals to come in at staggered times on staggered days,” Tatum said.
At ASU, officials say that they are prepared to quickly switch gears if the number of positive cases continues to rise.
“We talk about being prepared to make a pivot as we call it. Should there become a major outbreak, we’re planning for that as well. Being able to return to, what we have learned real quickly, are online instruction and alternative delivery methods,” Ross said.
These plans are continuously evolving as more information about the coronavirus becomes available.
We’ve reached out to the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Both schools plan for on-campus classes this fall but don’t have a plan to release regarding dorms at this time.
