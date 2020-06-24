Controversial municipal court judge Les Hayes to retire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Municipal Court Judge Les Hayes has announced his plans to retire from the bench. He served on the municipal court for 20 years after being appointed by former Mayor Bobby Bright in 2000.
The judge’s time on the bench was not without controversy, however. He was suspended by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary for 11 months in November 2016 and was later ordered to end an agreement where he was being paid by the city during his suspension.
The Court found Hayes was imprisoning those who could not afford to pay fines, had grossly deficient record keeping practices, and employed a company to oversee debt collection.
Despite the controversy, however, he was reappointed by the city council in 2018.
Current Mayor Steven Reed says he wishes Judge Hayes well and appreciates his two decades of service. Reed says he will work with the legal community and civic leaders to come up with a list of candidates to replace him.
The judge’s official retirement is July 2.
