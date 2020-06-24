Covington County economy better than expected in spite of pandemic

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Covington County leaders feared the worst with the COVID-19 coronavirus on the economy, but it appears the county is coming out of this better than expected.
County officials say sales tax revenues from May are better than they expected; well over $1 million... just $10,000 less during this same month one year ago.
“Seem to me building did really well... people were doing handyman work around the house and that seemed to keep people engaged when they were off from work. We are quite dependent on our larger taxpayers of building supply,” said Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White.
White says the slight drop compared to last year’s total at this time represents about a one percent drop but all things considered, White is very pleased.
