High rain and storm chances continue for two more days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guess what? More widespread rain is on the way today for the entire area. A disturbance will swing through, kicking off numerous showers and thunderstorms through the day into the early overnight hours.
Once again there is a very low risk for a few stronger to possibly severe storms capable of borderline damaging wind gusts. All storms will be capable of dropping torrential rain and producing plenty of lightning.
Temperatures will struggle to rise past 85° with the added cloudiness, but the oppressive humidity will make it feel sweltering outside despite this.
One last day of elevated shower and storm coverage is in the cards Thursday with rain chances running around 50-60%. Similar to today, highs will only reach the mid-80s with the enhanced cloud cover expected.
We return to a more typical summertime Alabama pattern Friday and this weekend. Rain chances will drop to 20% on Friday and 30% or so for both days this weekend. Instead of widespread showers and thunderstorms, things will be more pop-up and isolated in nature. So if you’ve got some outdoor plans, we advise you to not cancel them!
It will get hotter this weekend with the lower rain chances and increase in daily sunshine. Temperatures will return to the lower 90s with heat indexes in the mid-90s to perhaps upper 90s!
