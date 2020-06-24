New Jersey murder suspect found dead in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damien Morgan, wanted for murder in New Jersey, has been found dead in Dothan.
“We first believed foul play could have been involved because Mr. Morgan had suffered an injury to his head,“ said Dothan Police Department Lt. Scott Owens. “However, upon further investigation, we determined that the injury did not kill him.”
Morgan, 31, had been charged with murder in the November 2019 death of a Hudson County, New Jersey, man and attempted murder in another shooting that occurred on the same day. Prosecutors considered him armed and dangerous.
In Dothan, police responded to LaGrand Drive on Saturday where Morgan was found unresponsive. He had suffered a blunt force blow, possibly inflicted by a hammer. Owens said that piqued the interest of investigators who eventually determined that did not cause Morgan’s death.
Morgan’s death remains under investigation. It is not known when he relocated to Dothan from Jersey City.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.