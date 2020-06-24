Phenix City assistant police chief dies from COVID-19 complications

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama assistant police chief passed away Wednesday evening.
Assistant Chief Gail Green died from COVID-19 complications. She was 56 years old.
Green’s husband, Eddie Gilliam, said she had been at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and on a ventilator for several weeks. Gilliam was hopeful she was getting better and coming home soon. He is devastated by her loss.
“She worked hard and became assistant chief, said Gilliam. “I loved her so much. She’s going to be sorely missed.”
Green’s husband said they had been married a little more than a year. He said Green was a fantastic mother and grandmother.
