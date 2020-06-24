Retired Montgomery nurse back home after 6 weeks near NYC caring for COVID-19 patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few weeks ago a retired Montgomery nurse volunteered her time and talents to help treat more than 100 COVID-19 patients in New Jersey. Juanita Hester is now back and changed from the experience.
”I miss it and I’m glad to see my family and friends,” she said.
Hester is home after spending more than a month at Hackensack Medical Center near New York City, doing her part to treat patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Amazing. I’m so glad to be home to see my family and friends. A part of me didn’t think I would be able to get through, I did get through. There were nights and days I didn’t think I would be able to pull through. You become a family even being from out of state,” said Hester.
It was every bit as bad as advertised. In fact, every day was an emergency.
“There was no down time at any moment, at any time ever and that’s not an understatement,” she said.
Her worst day?
“To code one... two... three... four family members in one day. We coded a mother, son, a daughter and son in one day,” Hester said.
But no regrets.
“Absolutely not,” said Hester.
Hester has no plans for now to return. Her primary focus is to decompress, rest up and resume her old job; being a wife and mom.
Hester spent 23 years in the medical field as a registered nurse.
