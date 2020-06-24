Suspect sought on conspiracy, drug charges captured in Tallassee

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on conspiracy and drug related charges has been taken into custody.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Jeremy Robert File was taken into custody by Tallassee police Wednesday morning near Heard Street in Tallassee. After being captured, File was turned over to the Eclectic Police Department and taken back to police headquarters.
File was wanted on conspiracy charges related to thefts of catalytic converters across multiple jurisdictions and several drug related charges.
No other details surrounding File’s arrest or charges have been released.
