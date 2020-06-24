59-year-old Staton inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terminally ill inmate at Staton Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Allen Barton, 59, died Tuesday at a hospital. He’d been transferred to the hospital from Staton’s infirmary on June 18 when he tested positive. He was considered high-risk due to his advanced chronic health conditions.
ADOC said Barton’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy. He is the fifth inmate to die after testing positive for the virus. The entire infirmary at Staton remains on medical isolation.
ADOC said Barton was serving a 99-year sentence for rape out of Mobile County.
Fifty-six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, 34 of which remain active. Ninety-three COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Fifty-eight staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
