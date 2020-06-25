Faulkner’s campus to expand into former Burlington Coat Factory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University is expanding its campus after buying a shopping center in Montgomery.
The university announced Thursday that it has purchased the Montgomery East Plaza Shopping Center to become the new site for the College of Health Sciences. The shopping center is located east and directly adjacent to Faulkner’s Montgomery campus.
The university said the purchased property does not include Hardee’s, El Jalisco or Root Salon. Negotiations for the property began in 2019 after Burlington Coat Factory, previously in the shopping center, moved to Eastchase.
Renovations to the store front that previously housed Burlington are set to begin immediately, and they will include new frontage and signage, interior classrooms, offices and labs. The new facility will house the speech and language pathology, physician assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy programs.
