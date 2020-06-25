Man jailed, charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County man was jailed Wednesday and charged with sex abuse of a minor, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman says.
According to Turman, on June 17 the sheriff’s office initiated an investigation concerning sexual abuse of a child.
Investigators identified 19-year-old Victor Ramos as the suspect.
Turman says the victim described the incident during a forensic interview and there was evidence to support what the victim provided. Through a collaborative effort between investigators and members of the Children’s Advocacy Center, Turman says probable cause was established to arrest Ramos and charge him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
“I am proud of the investigative efforts and emphasis placed on this investigation. Child Crimes takes a toll on everyone involved. We work for the victims and there is a certain amount of peace and closure that stemmed from this arrest,” said Turman in a statement.
He was placed in the Covington County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
