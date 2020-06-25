$1.4 million to be used on 4 Millbrook HWY 14 projects

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, city and county officials announced four major projects that are set to begin in the Millbrook community.
In a press conference at Village Green Park Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley announced that four road projects adding up to $1.4 million have been approved along Highway 14.
Those projects include work at the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Highway 14, the intersection of Ingram Road and Highway 14, and traffic studies for where Highway 14 intersects with Oak Tree Road and Main Street.
The mayor says these projects have been highly requested by people who live and commute through Millbrook.
“The Ingram Road thing just sticks in my head that is one I get so many complaints with and we have sat out there with ALDOT, counted cars trying to tell them how dangerous it was,” said Kelley. “It is going to affect so many people; so many people come down that road and so many people go to and from work on this road behind me and it is just going to be a tremendous benefit.”
Kelley says once completed these projects will provide a boost to both economic opportunity in Millbrook as well as quality of life for residents.
