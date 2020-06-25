Montgomery officials to announce arrests in 2 cold cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials are expected to announce arrest warrants in two Montgomery cold cases during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
District Attorney Daryl Bailey will join members of the Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force for the announcement at the Montgomery County Commission Chambers. Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, and Montgomery County Commissioners will also be there.
The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force is a collaboration between the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department.
